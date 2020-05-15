Govt Failure To Pay Contractor Cause Cattle Invasion Of Ghanass Aside Bedbugs Infestation 

Double Agony!

By Patrick Biddah

The efforts of the Ghana Secondary School (Ghanass) in ending the bedbugs infestation in the school, has been compounded by another challenge.

This time, the school which spends close to Ghc3000 every term to disinfect and fumigate the school, has been faced with the challenge of cattle invasion and other stray livestock.

The Headmistress of the school, Hajia Amina Musah, who made the disclosure to Journalists yesterday during the ongoing Ghana Education Service (GES) disinfection exercise which is being undertaken by Zoomlion Ghana Limited, attributed the invasion to the uncompleted school fencing project which has stalled for the past decade.

Residents who live around the school, she pointed out have been fighting against the erection of the wall, because it will deprived them access to their homes.

But a new contractor, according to her who came to site to do a considerable amount of the project, has not been paid after he raised a certificate for payment.

She, therefore, called on the government to ensure that the contractor is paid, in order for him to finish with the fencing to stop the cattle and livestock invasion of the campus.

The invasion of the school by the cattle and other livestock, including sheep and goats disrupt class activities and in some cases defecate around the compound, she complained.

She said it her hope that government would hear the call of the school to pay the contractor to continue with the project.

Commenting on the disinfection exercise itself, she expressed the hope that government intervention this time around will end the recurrence of the bedbugs infestations in the schools.

Her expression of hope, is in view of the fact that the school has battled with the bedbugs infestation for long ,causing the school children to fall ill in most cases and in the end destroying their skins with rashes.

On other challenges, she appealed for help towards the construction of an assembly hall for school which turns 60 years this year.