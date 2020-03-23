Govt Disinfect Public Places To Prevent Spread Of Covid 19 

By Patrick Biddah

The government, has taken the fight against the coronavirus pandemic a bit higher by beginning an ambitious fumigation of major markets in Accra starting from today.

The targeted markets, include the Agbogbloshie, Malam Atta, Kaneshie, Ashaiman, Madina and Tema markets among others.

The start of spraying of the markets is also a start of a nationwide fumigation exercise of other markets in other regions.

Not only are the markets across the country the target for the fumigation exercise, but also the major lorry parks and other public places.

The Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama, who launched the National Disinfection Exercise last Friday in Accra, explained that it is line with President Akufo Addo’s directive to enforce preventive measures.

She said, all female appointees are to lead in this fumigation exercise in view of the notion that women take care of the home best.

According to the Local Government Minister, some hygienic equipment such as hand sanitizers, veronica buckets and jumbo tissues, will be placed at vantage points to enhance the preventive measures that has been announced by the government.

In all , over 1,000 markets,780 public places and 1000 lorry parks, would be included in the disinfection exercise.

These measures have become necessary due to the increase in the number of confirmed cases since the first two were recorded. As it stands, there are 19 confirmed cases in Ghana.

The world is reeling under the coronavirus which first broke out in China in 2019.So far, almost all the major European countries, have recorded confirmed cases.

Over 200,000 worldwide have tested positive . Out of this number, over 11,000, have died due to the disease.

This has led to countries closing their borders and preventing entries into their countries as a measure to stop the spread. There are already a shutdown of some countries.

With some of the cases that were linked to persons who traveled from other countries into Ghana, the government has equally directed for the restrictions of flights into the country.

The decision by government to deploy the option of fumigation of markets and lorry parks is therefore to consolidate the preventive measures of ordering the closure of schools and discouraging public gatherings among others .

The Parliamentary Select Committee on Local Government according to Hajia Mahama, has been tasked with the oversight responsibility to monitor the results of these measures.