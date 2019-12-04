Government Should Call GUTA To Order

In spite of the fact that Ghana, has ratified most African Union and Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) conventions relating to trade, the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), has consistently and in flagrant disregard of the laws of the land, turn on our Nigerian brothers.

The latest clashes on Monday between some Ghanaian and Nigerian traders at Tip Toe Lane, near the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange in the Greater Accra Region, followed similar attacks in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi, some few months ago.

The clash happened after the leadership of GUTA locked up some shops belonging to foreigners in the area, as part of efforts to rid the Ghanaian market of foreign traders engaged in retail trade, in consonance with the Ghana Investment Promotion Act Centre Act, 2013 (Act 865).

We are aware that the government, through several meetings with leadership of GUTA, made some promises to stop foreigners from engaging in retail trade that should be reserved for Ghanaians.

What in the considered opinion of this newspaper, we should address among African countries, is who is considered a foreigner.

A Nigerian in Ghana, should not be seen as a foreigner, we are one people, regardless of which country one comes from.

As a newspaper, we share in the concerns of GUTA, especially as the leaders of Nigeria, have decided to close their inland borders, restricting movements of goods and people.

This newspaper is concerned about this development. In its opinion, there is an urgent need for the government of Ghana and its Nigerian counterpart to tackle this issue once and for all, as if nothing is done, it could mar the healthy relationship that exists between the two countries.

Anytime a Nigerian picks his bag and feels like visiting any African country, the first country of choice is Ghana and vice versa.

It is from this standpoint that, we urge the government to engage GUTA and find a lasting solution to this niggling problem.