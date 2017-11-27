Government Must Concentrate And Stop Running Down Ex-President Mahama

What is it with the Akufo-Addo government and the name of ex-president, John Dramani Mahama? Everything going wrong in this country, after hoodwinking Ghanaians, to vote for them, still must be placed at the doorstep of the ex-president.

Earlier this year, before the implementation of the shambolic free Senior High School (SHS), reports of the ex-president, bringing people into the country to sabotage the implementation of the free SHS, made the headlines.

When the incoherent Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana COCOBOD, orgainsed a press conference a fortnight ago, instead of telling cocoa farmers, what policies the government, has to better their lives, he spent the whole time, berating and falsely accusing the ex-president.

Dr. Mahamaudu Bawumia, who so far is the lead chorister, also at the Peduase Lodge to launch Integrated Agricultural Programme for farmers, veered off course, just so he could show president Mahama that, he still dreams about him and has not had enough of him.

The president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on countless occasions and at different fora, has told his audience that, he was not a lucky son, because he did not inherit a good economy. No president, after the first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, inherited a robust economy, but it has been work in progress, ever since and every leader, has contributed his quota.

From opposition into government, members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are so obsessed with ex-president Mahama that, they cannot get his name out of their mouths.

Ghanaians did not vote for the NPP to come and lament and keep on accusing an ex-president, who has served this country diligently and has peacefully handed over to them.

He is accused of doing so many things, including destroying evidence in relation to the Central Medical Stores (CMS) arson at Tema two years ago.

When will the NPP, wake up to the realization that, they are no longer in opposition, propaganda is no longer desirable.