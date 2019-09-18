Gomoa Nyanyano Tuafo Asafo No. 1 Group threatens to boycott 2020 Elections if…..

By Bernard Quanson .

The Gomoa Nyanyano Safohene of TuafoAsafo No. 1, Nana Kuntu Blankson , has stated that the Chiefs and people of Gomoa Nyanyano, especially those who belong to Tuafo number one Asafo Group, would not vote during the forthcoming 2020 General Elections, if the Gomoa East District Assembly, continues to retain the large solid waste at their beaches , specifically those at the area meant for drying of fish by the fishmongers.

Speaking to Journalists at the beach recently in Gomoa Nyanyano on the insanitary situation there, Nana Kuntu Blankson, noted that they have channelled the problem through their local Assembly member, to forward it to the Gomoa East Assembly on several occasion, but nothing has come out of it.

The Safohene, stressed that the problem, has been there for a long time and their fear is that, cholera or any other form of outbreak, may occur.

He said, the Gomoa East Assembly, should try and provide them with containers to dump the rubbish into them, to be sent to the proper dumping.

The Chief noted that ,what is even more painful is that, the grounds in question at the beach is for drying of fish for consumption.

He said, due to the insanitary situationof the place, the women, find it difficult to get a decent place to dry their fish for sale.

The Chief, also suggested that a grader should be provided by the Assembly to come and clear the garbage.

Nana Blankson continued that, they have observed that many towns are getting help in that direction and stressed that if the situation continues like this, they would advise themselves.

In an interaction with some of the residents, they said, fishermen, who fish at the Southern part, engage in all forms of illegal fishing that tend to affect them negatively, so they are pleading with authorities to enforce laws that prohibit the use of light, DDT and other illegal forms of fishing, since the situation is causing havoc to their lives.

They explained that since they depend on fishing to survive, the situation is affecting them adversely with respect to paying of fees of their children, their own family expenses and other numerous bills.

Several efforts that this Reporter made to contact the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Gomoa East, Sam Quarm, whose office is at Potsin in Gomoa East District, proved futile.

Picture…….Heaps of refuse at Gomoa Nyanyano beach captured by Our Reporter.