Gomoa Fetteh Ebusuapayin calls for calm after death of Abor Yamoah

The Ebusuapayin of Abor Twidan Royal Family of Gomoa Fetteh under the Akyepim Traditional Council in the Central Region, Kwame Annan has called for calm among the rank and file of the people of Gomoa after the death of Nana Abor Yamoah II, the self -acclaimed chief of Gomoa Fetteh.

According to him, since the news about the death of the chief broke on April 14, 2019 many are those who have been sitting on tenterhooks over the illicit activities of some the supporters of the late chief in the area.

He said this is the time for the people of Fetteh to remain calm and live in harmony for the leadership of the kingmakers to take the right decisions to correct the wrong in the area.

He said the lack of right things being done in the area has led to the people of Gomoa to lag behind even though the area sits on a ‘gold mine’

‘For now, unity is key for the development of the area especially that the leadership of the people who have been fomenting trouble in the area are having issues with their maker’ he added.

He stressed that these self-seeking people were able to penetrate the folds of the family because it was not united.

But these same people cannot do so now as the kingmakers are bent on correcting the wrongs of the past in the area he added.

‘This is the time for us to show unity and tolerate each other in the run-up to the choice of an appropriate leader for Gomoa Fetteh.

The Ebusuapayin of the Abor Twidan Royal Family, the allodial kingmakers said some personalities in the area want to take advantage of the situation to arrogate onto themselves positions they have no birth right to.

The Ebusuapayin with the serial number 178 at the traditional council called for calm reacting some rumours by the supporters of the late Chief that their chief has gone for medical treatment abroad and that was not dead.

He said as the head of the family it has come to the notice of the family that the self-acclaimed chief has died and plans.

He said the family has not taken a decision on the appointment of a Mankralo to steer the affairs of the late chief.

He said there is nothing like a Mankralo title in the Gomoa Fetteh chieftaincy ranks in the Central Region.

And the family currently has not installed anybody as Mankralo of Gomoa Fetteh as some people have made the unsuspecting public to believe because of their illegal land guard activities in the area.

‘We have not installed anybody to steer the affairs of the area in the name of a title like Mankralo’ he stressed.

He said neither has the family has also appointed any land guard to lead in the activity of sale of lands in the Fetteh enclave.

The Ebusuapayin further called on the Inspector-General of Police Mr. James Oppong Boanuh to ensure calm returns to the area after the death of the late chief.

‘We are reliably informed that the late chief’s cohorts who parade themselves as land guards are terrorizing unsuspecting property owners in the Fetteh area.

He further called on the Minister of Interior to ensure calm returns to area, in order not to mar the good works the National Security operatives did with the swoop on the hardened criminals hiding in the Gomoa Buduburam camp area.

He said the worrying phenomenon of land guards in Gomoa Fetteh has compelled land owners and developers living the area to on several occasions make passionate appeal to the IGP to urgently reshuffle the leadership of Police in the area.