GNPC And $1.5m Scholarship For Students

Ghana is very rich. Otherwise, how can one explain the level at which state institutions blow money on frivolous ventures, which is mind-bugling.

Every year at the sitting of the Public Accounts Committee of parliament, the extent of exposition of corrupt enrichment by civil and public servants in the country, will draw tears from well-meaning members of the society.

The tragedy of the situation is that if that quantum of money outside the system had been judiciously deployed in the nation’s economy, it could have given a boost to the nation’s foreign reserves and the exchange rate, as well as the economy, will not be where it is today.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Dr. Kofi Kodua Sarpong, over the weekend in Kumasi, the Ashanti Region capital, announced that Students of Mathematics, Science, Technology and Engineering are to benefit from a $1.5 million support from the GNPC.

This kind gesture to help build expertise for research institutions and for the petroleum industry, although commendable and timely, it is imperative, in our opinion to find out how much the GNPC spent in sponsoring the senior national team, the Black Stars over the years.

The minister of Energy, announced not long ago that, the sponsorship package the GNPC, gives the Black Stars, have been cancelled. It was a welcome news, because many have wondered why a state institution, should be spending millions of dollars supporting the senior national team, when the same package could be gotten from the private sector.

The reckless spending by state institutions in the name of providing scholarship and sponsorship, must be critically looked at. Every established state institution, has its core function, they must stick to the mandate and stop deviating.

In this country, even programmes designed to alleviate poverty, people take advantage to steal.

1.5 million dollars is a lot of money, it is our hope that, it is not a scheme to line the pockets of officials, as the one honey flowing from the Black Stars sponsorship, has stopped dripping.