Global Business Forum on Africa in Dubai to Host 5 Heads of State

The 4th Global Business Forum on Africa is set to welcome five African heads of state, 12 ministers, and more than 1,000 top-level government and corporate decision-makers and industry experts when the event takes place on November 1to 2, 2017, in Dubai.

The forum, organised by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will be held under the theme “Next Generation Africa.” The two-day event, will examine the current economic outlook for the continent, and explore prospects for its development, as well as investment opportunities and the potential for forging partnerships between African businesses and their UAE counterparts.

The event will bring together high-profile attendees such as Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda; Danny Faure, President of the Republic of Seychelles; Yoweri Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda; Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, President of the Republic of Mauritius; and Edgar Lungu, President of Zambia; along with a long list of ministers, senior government officials, young African entrepreneurs, economic and industry experts.

Hamad Buamim, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Dubai Chamber, noted that the timing of the forum is ideal as Africa is currently witnessing a sizeable uptick in private-sector led development and investment opportunities.

“This year’s Global Business Forum on Africa is drawing an unprecedented top-tier attendance, including distinguished African heads of state and ministers, to discuss a variety of key trends that are expected to drive Africa’s next phase of economic growth, as well as challenges and opportunities that fast-growing markets on the continent are experiencing,” Mr Buamim said.

The two-day event welcomes a host of ministers from various African countries, including Benin, Burkina Faso, Gambia, Ghana, Malawi, Mali, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sudan, Uganda and Zambia.