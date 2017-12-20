Give Osu Municipality To Compliment Marine Drive Project

…Osu Mantse Appeals

By Muhammed Faisal Mustapha

The paramount Chief of Osu Traditional Area, who doubles as the President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI ,has made a passionate appeal to President Nana Akufo-Addo, to elevate the Osu Traditional Area into a Municipality, to free it from the Accra Metropolitan Area [AMA].

The Paramount Chief of Osu, made this appeal during the sod cutting ceremony to implement the Marine Drive Tourism Investment Project in Accra, stating that to complement the project, the Osu traditional area needs the municipality to help keep the project clean and safe.

According to him, giving Osu traditional area a municipality of its own will enable the municipality to collect revenue, create direct and indirect employment for the youth of Osu as well as bring massive development to the area.

He added that the Osu Traditional Council has made several pleads through documentation process and other means for the establishment of the Municipality and will still plead with the President to hear the cry of the Chiefs and people of Osu.

He revealed that the Osu Traditional Area has grown beyond the requirement needed for the creation of a municipality, adding that the municipality will make a significant socioeconomic impact to the people of Osu.

On the Marine Drive Project, the President of Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs stated that the Project will help reduce unemployment which has been the major challenge confronting the country and urged the youth to take advantage of the project to gain employment.

He called on the workers on the site not to hesitate to approach the Traditional Council should the need arrives, adding that the Chiefs and people of Osu will do its best to ensure the Marine Drive Investment project comes to reality.

However, Local Government experts have disclosed that the boundaries alone qualifies Osu to be a municipality reiterating that the community possesses beyond the requirements needed to create a municipality.

They revealed that Osu stretches beyond 55 square miles and extends to cover more than 30 communities.

The Osu community according to them, shares boundaries with La, part of Asylum Down, Cantonment, Nima, Mamobi, Airport Residential Area, Haatso and among others, adding that the Osu traditional area, contributes a lot of the Assembly’s revenue.

The experts further revealed that the Osu traditional area contributes about 50 to 60 per cent of funds to AMA, but has lack development which includes job creation for the youth and welfare for the traditional council and the elders.