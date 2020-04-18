GIMPA Benefits  From Zoomlion’s  Disinfection Exercise

By Patrick Biddah

Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) has benefited from Zoomlion’s wide-scale disinfection of tertiary institutions across the country.

The exercise forms part of Zoomlion’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) aimed at helping to contain the fight against the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), which is sweeping across the globe.

At the GIMPA campus at Legon, a team of Zoomlion sprayers disinfected lecture halls, offices, residential facilities of lecturers and the entire GIMPA campus. The sprayers used chlorine-based chemicals and smoke disinfectant machine for the exercise.

Speaking to journalists after the exercise, the deputy Rector of GIMPA, Professor Philip Duku Osei, thanked Zoomlion, adding that the “exercise has been useful to us in several ways.”

One of such ways, he intimated, was that while the students were away because of the covid-19, it will help create a healthy environment for academic work when they return.

He, therefore, appealed to Zoomlion to extend the disinfection to facilities close to the institute.

However, Professor Osei indicated that had ZGL not come to their aid, his outfit would have put in place measures towards ensuring that the entire school was disinfected.

But, the deputy rector of GIMPA stressed that the Zoomlion’s exercise has been beneficial, adding that “it has come in handy. We are grateful to Zoomlion, the government of Ghana and Citi TV for the initiative.”

According to Prof Osei, in order not to shortchange students, the institute has rolled out a learning management system, which started last Monday.

He disclosed that, GIMPA has a student population of about 7000. This, he said, comprises students who run courses during the day and those who have opted for the evening school.

To this end, he described as baseless agitations by a cross-section of the students that they were being shortchanged by the school authorities with the arrangement of this new learning system.

On what the school would do post-covid-19, Prof Osei said there would be a new arrangement that would include seating, providing students with nose masks amongst others to guarantee their safety.