GHS Works To Reduce Infant Mortalities

By: Grace Hammond Asiedu

A conference to take stock of implementation of the National Newborn Strategy and Action Plan from 2014-2018, has been held in Accra.

The three-day programme, was organised by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) in partnership with United Nations Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

The conference, which was held with the initiative to improve quality health care for Newborns, was the sixth since its inception and was themed “Quality care, my right”. This year’s event, helped to develop annual national and regional action plans, towards improving quality of care for newborns.

It was chaired by the Director of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Abraham Hackson and his deputy, Dr. Gloria Quansah Asare.

Dr. Quansah Asare said, policies must be made to help increase the number of paediatricians that graduate out of the various universities and medical schools, in the country.

She added that, the various hospitals in the country, must advocate and improve their paediatrics, in order to enhance quality health care delivery, especially newborns.

GHS, summoned all representatives and stakeholders from all the ten regions, to have a review of their various action plans, from the previous years and also plan for the next year.

These action plans consists of goals and targets, the various stakeholders, work to achieve and improve the health facilities in their regions, in order to improve the lives of newborns and their mothers as well.

The action plan guides, were then presented to the conference, and from that, the various stakeholders explained how and where help was going to be solicited from to actualize the plans and set targets.

This year’s action plans include, improving Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) for hospital facilities and also, create awareness for the need for WASH to be incorporated in providing quality health service to improve newborn survival.

In an interview with one of the patrons of the Conference, Dr. Patience Cofie, said the aim of the Conference was to advocate on behalf of the government to save newborn babies.

According to Dr. Cofie, the Conference was spearheading a move to ensure the reduction of infant mortality as well as post maternal birth infections.

“We help advocate for the government to help save the lives of newborns and also to totally reduce the rate of infant mortality in the country and also to help prevent post maternal birth infections on both the newborns and their mothers,” she said

Awards were presented to the most performing stakeholders from the regions in the course of their work and service delivery.