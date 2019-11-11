GHS to begin round two of Polio vaccination in December

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) will begin the second round of Polio Vaccination of all children under five years from next month (December).

The four-day nationwide campaign which follows the detection of positive cases of the polio virus in environmental samples in parts of Ghana will run form the 4th to the 8th of December.

Health Officials will be using the Inactivated Polio Vaccine (IPV) which is known to prevent Type ‘2’ Polio and also protect children from the potentially deadly disease.

The Deputy Director of Health Services of the Bono Region, Dr John Otoo disclosed this in an interview with Radio Ghana in Sunyani.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com