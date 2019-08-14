Ghana’s Youngest Professor Now a ‘Noble’!

By Gifty Arthur

President of the Nyarkotey College of Holistic Medicine Professor Raphael Nyarkotey Obu, has been inducted into the West Africa Nobles Forum (WANF) Hall of Fame and conferred with the enviable title ‘Noble’ at an awards night on Friday in Accra.

The multiple award winning scientist, was awarded alongside others for their hardwork, dedication and commitment to uphold the virtue of honesty, integrity, and accountability at the 28 edition of the forum’s awards ceremony at the Holiday Inn Hotel.

It comes barely a month after the celebrated medical practitioner and prostate cancer researcher, was conferred with honorary professorship in Naturopathic Urologyby a Ukraine institution, Vinnytsia State Pedagogical University in Kumasi in July automatically becoming the youngest professor in Ghana.

At 34, Professor Nyarkotey, who is also the medical director of RNG Prostate Research Lab and Holistic Hospital,has become one of the youngest people, to be inducted into the prestigious group of accomplished men in the sub-region.

He has become a shining example to many young people especially those from his hometown of Dodowa in the Greater Accra Region.

A citation read at the well-organized ceremony read “Dr. Nyarkotey Obu has defied all odds from an obscured Dangbe land to a global recognized individual in the field of prostate cancer and Natural Medicine Research winning him several uncountable awards”.

His plaque read, “For being an eminent West Africa who upholds the virtues of Honesty, Integrity and Accountability”.

Also, a certificate presented to the CEO and Founder of the Men’s Health Foundations Ghana said“Prof. Dr. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu in recognition of your status as a bona fide member of West Africa Nobles Forum, having an eminent West African, who upholds the virtues of Honesty, Integrity and Accountability”.

Prof. Nyarkotey, has been at the forefront of prostate cancer research, advocacy, awareness, screening and policies close to a decade now with several local and international recognitions at a young age of 34. He brought light and hope to the field of integrative medicine in Ghana.

His extensive research into prostate cancer in the black community and the promotion of evidence based integrative Medicine and many others, have earned him multiple awards including India’s 2019 Scholars Academic and Scientific Society Best Researcher in Traditional Medicine,Academic Union of Oxford’s “The Name in Science” in the UK.

The West Africa Nobles Forum is a group of eminent West Africans with a member of over 4,000. At last Friday’s event, sixteen Members were inducted into the Forum including the Western Regional Minister.

In 2012, the now Minister of State in-charge of Procurement and Member of Parliament (MP) for the people of Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Sarfo, was also awarded, while last year Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Liranz limited, Nicholas Bortey was among awardees.

Other past recipients of the award are former Lands Commissions boss Dr.Wilfred KwabenaAnim-Odame, former CEO of the Chamber of Mines, Joyce Aryee, Kwame Ofosu Bamfo of Sickens fame, Theresa Oppong-Beeko of Manet Group, wife of politician Prof. Joshua Alabi, Prof. Goski Alabi,Abuakwa South MP and Minister of Works and Housing Samuel Atta Akyea, Rashida Saani Nasamu of CEO of I-zar Group etc.