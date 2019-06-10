Ghana’s vulnerability to climate change alarming – Expert warns

It has emerged that, Ghana is highly vulnerable to global climate change, ranking 114 out of 181 countries in the climate vulnerability index.

The Executive Director of the Ghana Climate Innovation Centre (GCIC), Ruka Sanusi said already, the country was experiencing increased extreme weather conditions with higher incidences and more prolonged periods of flooding and droughts.

She revealed this at the second annual thought leadership symposium organised by GCIC in Accra.

The event on the theme: “Climate Action, Enterprise Agility and Economic Prosperity”, brought together key actors in the entrepreneurial ecosystem locally and internationally, to discuss and suggest solutions needed to deliver social and economic transformation as well as climate justice.

Madam Sanusi indicated that, Ghana’s vulnerability was largely due to dependence on the production of crops that were sensitive to climate change like cassava and cocoa – a situation she blamed on the lack of agricultural diversification.

As an immediate measure, Madam Sanusi noted that, her outfit will in the next five years nurture 100 climate innovators and climate entrepreneurs from the small and growing business sector.

She said GCIC’s ambition is to reach 300,000 Ghanaian households with green consumer goods and services and create 350 new jobs.

Madam Sanusi underscored their commitment to providing these climate innovators with cutting-edge insights, financing, advisory, and business incubation support to drive their green business growth.

For his part, Mr. Henry Kerali, the World Bank Country Director for Ghana, Sierra Leone and Liberia, in a speech read on his behalf said the Bank prioritised climate change and its impact and was supporting countries to deal with it.

He said the Bank was supporting Ghana with a credit funding of $200million to implement the Ghana Economic Transformation Project aimed at assisting the diversification of the economy to better shock-proof against volatility in primary commodity prices, spur a transition to an economic structure that generates higher growth that was more sustainable over the long term.