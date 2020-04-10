Ghana’s High Commissioner On Ventilator After Testing COVID-19 Positive

Papa Owusu Ankomah, Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, has been sent to the intensive care unit (ICU) of one of the Royal Hospitals, where he is on ventilator.

His wife, Augustina Owusu-Ankomah is also reported to have contracted the deadly disease.

Accra-based 3news.com reports gathering that, the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Sekondi in the Western Region, tested positive for coronavirus and was rushed to the ICU, where he is responding to treatment.

Papa Owusu Ankomah was confirmed positive about three days ago, and has since been on a ventilator.

An unnamed family relation said Papa Owusu Ankomah’s wife had earlier shown symptoms of the viral disease.

She has, however, been quarantined.

It is unclear if any other member of the High Commission, has also tested Coronavirus positive.

So far, the UK has recorded over 70,000 cases of Covid-19 with almost 9,000 deaths.

Aside Prime Minister Johnson, the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, also tested positive for the virus.

The UK’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock has been updating the country on the pandemic as Prime Minister Boris Johnson recovers from the virus.

Papa Owusu Ankomah has served as Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK and the Republic of Ireland since June, 2017.