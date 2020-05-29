Ghana’s Film Industry: A Work Still In Progress?

It baffles me as to how other African countries are coming up with mind-blowing movies each and every day, but the same cannot be said for Ghana.

I sometimes wonder if it is because we are not creative enough or it is due to the lack of sponsorship or probably greed. Are Ghanaian movie producers and directors short of ideas that can boost the movie industry or it still boils down to lack of finance and sponsorships?

Not to make comparisons, but I keep on seeing new faces in the Nigerian movie industry and I wonder what could have possibly gone wrong in the Ghanaian movie industry. I feel like young creatives in Ghana are not being given the chance to showcase their talents and discover their strengths. It seems as though you need to have connections with prominent people in the industry before you can be given the opportunity to star in a movie. Sad but true! Everybody wants to be known as the best actor which is the reason why I think the industry is not growing as it should.

What happened to coming together to make things work? I don’t think I can even remember the last Ghanaian movie that got me excited or curious to watch, to be very honest. The nature of the Ghana movie industry during the pre-colonial and early post-colonial era had elements of national interest, unlike contemporary times where most Ghanaian movies are made for monetary gains. When are we going to start seeing things that happen in the Ghanaian society on our screens? Are we trying to say everything is fine in Ghana and nothing can be represented in movies? Political issues, health, education, history, gender minorities, among others are great examples that can be greatly represented through movies.

I cannot put all the blame on just the movie industry, but the government as well. What efforts are our leaders putting in place to make sure the movie industry gets the necessary help they need to unleash their full potential?

I know I have said a lot but that doesn’t mean there are no good producers in Ghana. I recently chanced upon the ‘Aloe Vera’ trailer and it was so good! It is a new movie by Peter Sedufia who is a Ghanaian filmmaker and writer which completely left me in awe and I look forward to more great movies from the film industry. The effort that was put into making the Aloe Vera movie should be highly commendable. I also have to appreciate Ivan Quashigah for what he is doing with ‘YOLO’. He is well known for producing and directing the award-winning television series Things We Do for Love and recently Yolo. Yolo explores the lives of teenagers and young Ghanaian adults in Ghana and some of the challenges they face in their everyday lives. I would like to see more creative, captivating and intriguing movies from the Ghana movie industry.

The government can help support the movie industry by setting up funds to support filmmakers, setting up good distribution channels as well as authorized structures that can properly screen the content of movies before they are allowed for public consumption.

By: Agnes Iroko, Student Journalist, Ghana Institute of Journalism.