Ghana’s coronavirus cases near 9,000

New updates released by the Ghana Health Service show another surge in Ghana’s Coronavirus cases as over 300 more persons have tested positive for the virus.

The update raises the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 8,885 from 8,548, barely 24 hours after the initial update.

The total number of recoveries have also seen a boost as 57 more people have been declared free from the shackles of the disease. Shooting the recovery figures from 3,132 to 3,189.

Also, the number of deaths remained unchanged from the previously recorded 38.

However the active cases, per the data released stands at 5,658.

With specific regards to the regional breakdown of cases, the Greater Accra Region still leads as the hottest spot with increasing cases from 5,894 to 6,102 while the Ashanti Region follows with 1,452 cases.

North East, Savannah and Bono remain the regions with the least recorded cases yet.

Ahafo, on the other hand, is still the only region in the country with no recorded case.

Regional Breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 6,102

Ashanti Region – 1,452

Western Region – 456

Central Region – 445

Eastern Region – 134

Volta Region – 86

Western North Region – 73

Upper East Region – 42

Northern Region – 37

Oti Region – 26

Upper West Region – 22

Bono East Region – 6

North East Region – 2

Savannah Region – 1

Bono Region – 1

Ahafo – 0