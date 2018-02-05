Ghanaians to Enjoy Special Emirates Fares to Dubai

Emirates is offering Ghanaian travellers the opportunity to visit Dubai with a special Economy and Business Class return airfare that includes attractive fares, a free third piece of luggage and a “My Emirates Pass”.

Under the special offer, an Economy Class ticket from Accra to Dubai costs $649 and Business Class $4,479. The fare offer is for a limited time only and tickets must be booked between February 2, and February 15, 2018, while travel must take place between February 2, and September 30, 2018. The cost of the ticket includes airport taxes.

Voted by travellers as the Best Airline in the World in the 2017 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice® Awards, Emirates is also offering a 3rd piece of luggage of up to 23kg for Economy Class and up to 32kg for Business Class. This means that there is an additional room in your luggage for more shopping. The offer also includes a My Emirates Pass, which can be used for exclusive offers and discounts across Dubai.

My Emirates Pass has also expanded the programme with more partners – customers can now enjoy special discounts at over 250 world class restaurants and hotel dining outlets in Dubai. Exclusive offers are also available on a range of leisure activities including visits to championship golf courses, thrilling theme parks or luxury spas across the city. To see all My Emirates Pass offers, please visit https://www.emirates.com/english/destinations_offers/myemiratespass/

Dubai provides a great escape for visitors. Its year-round sunshine, world-class shopping and restaurants, stunning beaches and iconic buildings offers something for the whole family. Visitors to Dubai can use My Emirates Pass to enjoy some of the city’s must-see places like Global Village – multi-cultural Festival Park and shopping destination – as well as theme parks such as Wild Wadi Waterpark and IMG World of Adventures. The city also offers a wide range of accommodation to suit all budgets.

On all Emirates’ flights, you can look forward to hours of entertainment on the award-winning inflight entertainment system, ice Digital Widescreen, which offers over 3,000 channels of on demand audio and visual entertainment, from the latest movies, music, audio books and games, as well as family friendly products and services for children, including complimentary toys, kids’ meals and movies, priority boarding for families and the use of free strollers at Dubai International Airport.

In addition to the on-board comforts and products, you will experience the world famous hospitality from Emirates’ multinational cabin crew who come from 135 nationalities and speak over 60 languages, while enjoying chef prepared regional and international cuisine, using the freshest ingredients, accompanied by a wide range of complimentary wines and beverages.

Emirates flies daily from Accra to Dubai. To book, or for more information on fares, terms and conditions, please visit www.emirates.com/gh or visit the local Emirates office or your travel agent.