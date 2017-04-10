Ghanaians Have Enough Problems Already

Cerebrospinal Meningitis is on the rampage in parts of the country, especially in the northern belt. This happens when the weather is very warm.

Already, two students are said to have died in Bawku in the Upper West region, while 11 have been admitted.

Four students of Kumasi Academy, who passed away a fortnight ago, according to the autopsy reports, have shown the cause of the deaths as meningitis.

Lorry fares last Thursday, despite the consistent reduction in the ex-pump prices of petroleum product, went up by 15percent; we all know the implication of the increment on all aspect of our lives. Ghanaians are still processing the increases and are yet to come to terms with it.

The galamsey menace, which has assumed a national crisis, is still on the front burner, with the media taking the charge to force policy makers to act.

Over the years, we have only scratched the surface, as far as galamsey is concern. We have not taking the decisive steps to end it once and for all.

For once Ghanaians are not only murmuring, but have gathered their voices to speak in unison, with the media at the forefront, saying that, enough is enough.

Our very existence is being threatened, as the water bodies are polluted, our forest destroyed and environment degraded.

As if these problems are not bad enough, the Delta Force, the agents of evil, have also decided to hold the country hostage. Assaulting the pillars of power was an act that is akin to treason.

The president, whose party recruited, went ahead to bring three South Africans to train these hooligans, who were subsequently deported, after they were arraigned before court, must assure Ghanaians that, he is in charge.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP), know every single individual in that vigilante group, they should be called to order and those found to have infringed upon the law punished.

President Akufo-Addo last Friday summoned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to explain why the service appears helpless in the face of threats to national security.

We are hopeful that, the meeting provided answers to the problems that have the capacity to destabilize our national cohesion, following from this, we want to see action, the talk is just too much.