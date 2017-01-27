Ghanaians didn’t vote for Akufo-Addo to pay DKM money – Charles Owusu

Charles Owusu, a member of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) Communications team, has asked President Nana Akufo-Addo to cause the arrest of owners of DKM micro-finance with immediate effect.

Speaking on Peace FM’s ‘Kokrokoo’, Charles Owusu compared the actions of the DKM owners to robbery and so pleaded with the President to re-visit the issue and ensure that they are re-arrested.

He noted that the issue should not be abandoned because DKM and all other micro-finance companies that have swindled their customers must face the full rigors of the law and justice rightly served to ensure that they reimburse the aggrieved customers.

Charles Owusu further admonished members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to stop pressuring the government to compensate the aggrieved customers as it promised prior to last year’s general elections.

According to him, he doesn’t believe “Ghanaians voted for him (President Nana Akufo-Addo) to pay DKM money. I can State on Authority that a whole Brong Ahafo, all the municipalities including the districts; their money was with DKM. It is broad daylight robbery under Mr. John Dramani Mahama. I will implore Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, His Excellency the President; should immediately task the National Security and the BNI to re-arrest all the owners of this Savings and Loans.”