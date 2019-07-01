Ghanaians Are The Reason Ghana Is Underdeveloped-Group

We the People Matter Movement (WPMM), has condemned Ghanaians for taking a tribalistic stand on issues of national interest to the detriment of the total development of the country.

According to the pressure and advocacy group, the problems of the country, are not the doing of the politicians or the journalists.

The problems of the country’s underdevelopment, is the doing of Ghanaians as a whole, because Ghanaians are not truthful to themselves.

The convener of the group Dr. Sa-ad Iddrisu, made this condemnation in a voice note on some social media platforms.

He claimed that, the attitude of Ghanaians not to stand up for the truth is fast dwindling the fortunes of the country.