Ghanaian Superhero Sightsaver Shortlisted For Prestigious Humanitarian Award

Agatha Aboe from Accra, Ghana has been shortlisted to win a coveted humanitarian honor at the Bond International Development Awards 2020, London, UK.

Agatha is nominated for her tireless work with charity Sightsavers, where she has been credited with helping to eliminate Trachoma in Ghana.

In 2018 the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced that Ghana was the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to eliminate trachoma. The Ghanaian Ministry of Health has already awarded Agatha a Citation of Honour, stating: “The story of the elimination of trachoma in Ghana cannot be completed without the mention of her name. She stood as a strong pillar and saw the programme through from beginning to end.”

Agatha, a Sightsavers Global Trachoma Advisor based in North Dzorwulu, Accra, introduced the idea of conducting house-to-house searches for people with trachomatous trichiasis, the most severe stage of trachoma, which can lead to irreversible blindness. Her tireless work and dedication in Ghana helped result in the country making history by becoming the first sub-Saharan African country to eliminate trachoma in June 2018.

“It’s very exciting to be nominated for a Bond award,” says Agatha. “Blinding trachoma has plagued humanity for thousands of years, but we are now on the cusp of ending it. It is an honour to have spent a large part of my career working to help achieve this mission.”

David Agyemang, Programme Manager, Sightsavers Ghana, says: “Agatha’s actions directly increased treatment coverage across the country and ensured that no one was left behind. Demonstrating leadership by example, Agatha personally led searches in the Northern and Upper West regions of Ghana, travelling through very difficult terrain to go door-to-door ensuring everyone was reached. Her presence greatly encouraged local case finders to go that extra mile in their work.”

Agatha appears in this short film: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=lnTaFE6rfFo&t=3s

Now in its seventh year, the Bond International Development Awards celebrate the exceptional work undertaken in the development sector that often goes unrecognised. The Humanitarian Award specifically honors the hidden heroes helping to deliver this demanding work in creative, unusual and exceptional ways.

Agatha is joined by two other deserving finalists in this category, with the overall winner announced at a prestigious ceremony on March 23 in London.

Mike Wright, Director of Membership and Communications at Bond, says: : “The standard of entries this year has been particularly high across all award categories, which is a great reflection of the hard work and innovation currently taking place in the sector. We are particularly delighted to be honoring such a diverse range of humanitarians and shining a light on these inspirational individuals and the incredible work they are doing.”

The Bond International Development Awards form part of Bond Annual Conference, Europe’s biggest international development event, bringing together diverse organisations and thinkers to share ideas and discuss emerging trends in the international development and humanitarian sectors.