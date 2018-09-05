Ghanaian Prostate Scientist Decorated with the Distinguished Role Model & Excellence Award in Nigeria

Dr. Austin Izagbo reading the citation

Renowned Ghanaian prostate scientist, science writer in leading Ghanaian Newspapers, Dr. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu, and registered Holistic Medical Practitioner who has conducted extensive research on prostate cancer and natural medicines has been finally decorated with two prestigious Awards at the World Ethnomedicine Conference held in Nigeria-Delta State.

Dr. Nyarkotey is the National President of the Alternative Medical Association of Ghana and President of Africa’s first Alternative Medicine University College; Nyarkotey College of Holistic Medicine in Tema Community 7.

The Program was well attended by notable figures in Nigerian Politics and Health Sector. Dr. Nyarkotey was invited to present the key note address to mark the celebration of the World Ethnomedicine Day which is globally celebrated on 31st August annually.

The maiden edition of World Ethnomedicine Conference was organized by the International Academy of Ethnomedicine(INTA-EMED) in collaboration with Gilead Health care Services, Ibusa, Delta State, Delta State Traditional Medicine Board, Ministry of Health, Asaba and International Centre for Ethnomedicine and Drug Development(InterCEDD), Abuja

According to Dr. Nyarkotey who is a research Professor of Prostate cancer and Holistic Medicine at Da Vinci College of Holistic Medicine, Larnaca city, Cyprus, in his addressed used the occasion to talk about his experiences to bring evidence based holistic medicine.

Presenting his findings at the conference, according to Dr. Nyarkotey, Statistics about prostate cancer life expectancy revealed that, 99percent of men diagnosed with the most common types of prostate cancer will survive for more than 5 years, 95 percent of men diagnosed with prostate cancer will survive for more than 10 years and 76percent of men diagnosed with prostate cancer will survive for more than 15 years.

Cohort of Professors with Dr. Nyarkotey 3rd from left at the event

He further said that considering most men are around 70 years old when diagnosed with prostate cancer, the above statistics illustrate the benefits of changing their lifestyles and diet rather than rushing to receive unstable medical treatments. In fact, by changing their diet and lifestyle a diagnosis of prostate cancer could have little or no impact on their life expectancy.

Dr. Nyarkotey was decorated with two prestigious awards: The Distinguished Role Model & Excellence Award and his company; RNG also received the

Distinguished Ethnomedicine Research & Development Award for exhibiting credibility and objectivity in his field at his age.

Dr. Nyarkotey delivering the key note addresses

Dr. Nyarkotey has formulated a patent pending Natural product for prostate health which has undergone analytical procedures at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and passed successfully. The patent pending product is a combination of fourteen (14) herbs with superior science. It has also developed the interests in Academia and Dr. Nyarkotey abstract



“Development of Evidence –Based Natural Product to Slow Localized Prostate Cancer Aggressiveness in Ghanaian Men & Reducing Risk of Prostatic Diseases” has been scheduled for BOTH a podium oral presentation and a poster presentation during the 5th Biennial Science of Global Prostate Cancer Disparities (GPC) Conference, November 7th-10th, 2018 at the University of Ilorin in Ilorin, Nigeria.

Section of the high table at the event