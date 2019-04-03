Ghanaian overstaying visa for 19 years in Taiwan caught drunk driving

A Ghanaian national Ali Hassan who has overstayed his work visa in Taiwan for 19 years has been arrested in Taipei for driving under the influence of alcohol and other traffic offences.

Daan District police boss Cheng Shuo-yao confirmed the 58-year-old was arrested Sunday riding a motorbike in the wrong direction in the town in a one-way alley around 18.30 p.m.

The Ghanaian was flagged to stop by the police, but he sped off, the police commander briefed the press.

Hassan began cooperating with the police when he was first arrested but fled when the officers let down their guard. He was eventually apprehended after another brief chase, during which a police officer was slightly injured.

On-site tests found him with a breath alcohol content of 0.38 milligrams per liter, higher than the limit for criminal liability of 0.25 milligrams per liter.

investigations reveal, Hassan first came to Taiwan in 2000 to work on a working visa and has overstayed it for 19 years.

The Ghanaian will be charged with obstructing a law enforcement officer and endangering public safety by driving under the influence. Police are now checking if he has been involved in other illegal activities over the past 19 years.

Under Taiwan’s amended Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act, scooter and motorcycle drivers convicted of first time driving under influence of alcohol will be subject to a fine of NT$15,000- NT$90,000 (US$495-US$2,970), while second-time offenders could face a fine of NT$90,000.

Source: dailymailgh.com