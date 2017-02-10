Ghana@60 logo plagiarized; artwork googled – Ras Mubarak

Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak has lashed out on the New Patriotic Party(NPP) government, following an alleged revelations of plagiarism of the Ghana@60 logo believed to have cut out from the International Festival of Cultural Diversity’s logo.

According to Mubarak, there are clear signs of lack of originality of thoughts and ideas with the NPP administration.

“What they do is to go on the internet and google ideas and present to Ghanaians. It is becoming more embarrassing,” the Kumbungu legislator told sit-in host Kwaku Owusu Adjei on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5 FM Friday.

His comment follows President Akufo-Addo’s unveiling of the Ghana@60 celebration at the Flagstaff House on Thursday, February 9.

The diamond jubilee celebration was unveiled together with a new logo, which according to the President symbolized “the diversity and unity of our country and the aspirations of the Ghanaian people for a dignified and prosperous future.”

But moments after the President’s unveiling of the celebration scheduled to come of some few weeks, the Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, took to social media and condemned government for yet another acts of plagiarizism.

“No originality of thoughts. Nana Addo’s government yet again caught plagiarizing. Lie lie government.” he wrote in a Facebook post.

“If we cannot independently come up with a local design of the celebration, then we have no business celebrating 60 years anniversary, he said, adding the government could be sued for such acts.

However, in a reaction to such claims by the NDC MP, the Deputy General scribe of the ruling government, Nana Obiri Boahen contended that the main opposition seemed frustrated, after only a month of staying in opposition.

According to him, the fuss about plagiarized logo won’t “put food on the table of the ordinary Ghanaian”, urging the general public to disregard such claims.

“We are concerned about bread and butter issues, and how to improve the lives of Ghanaians. They should allow us fix the frail economy,” he said.