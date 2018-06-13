Ghana Tourism Authority closes down La Pleasure beach resort

The law has descended heavily on a popular beach in Accra, La Pleasure beach resort.

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has embarked on a special decongestion exercise to curb insanitary condition.

The continuous littering of waste which chokes gutters goes untreated and finally run into water bodies and above all the beaches.

Human activities on the beach go from picnicking to swimming, from mining sand to fishing. Any of these activities might impact the beach environment positively or negatively.

Poor sanitation along the beach pollutes the environment and atmosphere and this inevitably leads to the outbreak of diseases such as cholera, diarrhea, typhoid malaria and other perilous diseases which have claimed many precious lives of the past and still claiming the lives of many poor children and adults.

And this goes a long way to retard economic development since a lot of money is wasted by the government in treating these diseases.

The task force during a visit to some beaches in Accra captured plastic waste engulfing the area.

Diapers and other solid waste was also a part of the sanitation problem which forced the task force to close down the beach resort.

Source: metronline.tv