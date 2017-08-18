Ghana sending Sierra Leone relief items – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo, has said Ghana was in the process of sending relief items to Sierra Leone, following a tragic mudslide and flooding disaster that has claimed many lives in the West African country.

Saddened by the development, Akufo-Addo, took to his Twitter handle to make the announcement and expressed his condolences.

“Government is in the process of sending relief items to Sierra Leone to aid in the recovery process,” he tweeted on Thursday.

Health Officials in Sierra Leone say nearly half of the 400 people known to have died in a mudslide and flooding that occurred at the outskirt of the country’s capital Freetown have already been buried.

About 600 people are said to be still missing.

The Sierra Leonean government subsequently postponed the mass burial of the dead bodies to Thursday to allow relatives to identify their loved ones.

4,000 lives claimed in Ebola outbreak, 50,000 in civil war

This development comes on the back of the outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus which claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 people in Sierra Leone in 2014.

Prior to that about 50,000 people also died during a decade long civil war in that country.