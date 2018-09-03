Ghana Post Field Agents Start Digital Address System

From: James Sherifdeen, Kumasi

Field agents of Ghana Post Company Limited, have started moving from house to house with valid identification cards and branded Ghana Post GPS costumes to generate digital property addresses systems and tag properties.

The digital address system is providing an effective means of addressing every location and property to facilitate the implementation of key government policies about business transactions.

Speaking to the Media in Kumasi last week, Madam Kobi Hemaa Osisiadan, Head of corporate communication of Ghana Post said, the digital address is free, but tagging of properties attract a fee of GH¢50.00 for residential and GH¢100 for commercial offices.

She explained that, payments can be made at various post offices throughout the country and that field agents are required to generate addresses for everyone and tag properties for individuals and organizations upon request.

Madam Osisiadan encouraged every citizen to tag their properties to enhance visibility and identification to enable business and service providers to locate you easily as well as enhance home delivery.

“The digital address is a compulsory requirement to obtain national ID card” she pointed out.

In addition, she said, citizens should remember to give their digital addresses to NADMO, Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Ambulance Service and other emergency service providers for easy location and assistance when the need arise.

She gave toll free number on 0800716000 for enquiries and clarification.

Mr. James Kwofie, Acting MD, Ghana Post Company Limited

COURT FINES EIGHT SECOND-HAND SHOE SELLERS GH¢1000 EACH

From: James Sherifdeen, Kumasi

A Kumasi High Court presided over by His Lordship, Justice C.A Wilson has imposed a fines of Gh¢1,000.00 each on eight members of Ashanti Second-hand shoe sellers Association, Railway Lands for contempt of court or in default serve 14 days imprisonment.

It further ordered that, the election of officers by the association not been in compliance with the specific orders of the High Court is a nullity.

Therefore, it said, the so-called elected officers are for with, restrained from holding themselves out as officers of the Association until the specific orders of the High Court per Justice Nicholas Agbodakpi are complied with.

The eight members of the association who were fined are Messrs. Yaw Adutwum, Yaw Amofa, Samuel K. Yiadom, Atta Kwabena, Bobie Ansah, Anthony Effah Bonsu, Thomas B. Tieku and Charles Gyamfi all of Kumasi Railway Premises, Adum.

The facts are that, the eight persons deliberately and disrespectfully disregarding the specific orders of His lordship, Justice N.M.C. Agbodakpi dated 29th June, 2016 conducted elections of the Executive Council of Ashanti Second-hand and Shoe sellers Association Railway Lands on July 4th 2018 in a contemptuous manner inconsistent with the specific directions by justice NMC Agbodakpi set out in the supporting affidavit.

According to the statement of claim, the eight fined members who are not members of the association carry out their business because some old members sold their commercial stores to them incited some members of the association to remove the members of the council from office and fixed 25th February 2016 elections.

This purported election, it said was declared unlawful and contrary to the constitution of the Association but the eight members denied the statement of claim and went ahead to conduct election hence the contempt of court. (END)