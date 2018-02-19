Ghana Post Commissions Its 61st Branch In Ashanti At Kumasi Airport

From: James Sharifdeen, Kumasi

Ghana Post Company Limited, has commissioned its 61st branch in the Ashanti Region at the Kumasi Airport on Thursday with a call on the residents to patronise their service.

Mr James Kwofie, Managing Director of Ghana Post, who made the call noted that his outfit remains an indispensable part of business transactions and daily life of the people and that, its presence at the Kumasi Airport stems from the fact that patronage of domestic flights have increased with passengers asking for variety of services.

He mentioned its innovations as integration of a newly built friendlier Ghana post website with online payment options which means one can apply and pay for allocated letter boxes online, as well as EMS items & parcels on line.

Mr Kwofie, disclosed that, Ghana Post’s collaboration with Jumia, has also proven beyond doubt the potential of Ghana Post being a safe delivery haven.

Four months ago, he said, president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo, lunched the Ghana Post GPS, as part of governments effort to formalize the Ghanaian economy, as well as augment the nations digitization agenda and it has become the pivot on which delivery of mails & parcels are made simple.

According to him, Ghana Post, is working together with other partners to ensure that the company’s financial inclusion agenda is vigorously pursued to success.

“Passengers who may need to receive remittance services need not move outside of this airport to do so become it is offered right here at the post office” he stressed, and said with the hope has in the cluster Head of the Northern sector, he will make this office a flagship revenue generating point.

The Northern Sector Head, Mr Johnson Asante, thanked the Ghana Airport Company Limited for giving them space to operate at the place.

He said, Ghana post wants to get closer to the people & that in why the airport branch has been opened to serve the people around Airport and Buokrom.