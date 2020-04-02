Ghana Officially Reports 204 COVID-19 Cases Out Of 4,560 Tests

Ghana’s has recorded 204 cases of Coronavirus, out of 4,560 tests conducted on persons suspected to be carrying the deadly virus.

Both the confirmed cases as well as the number of people tested were disclosed by the Ghana Health Service.

Until now, the number of confirmed cases stood at 195, meaning 9 more cases have been recorded since the last update on Wednesday.

According to the GHS, “Since the last situational update, Ghana has confirmed nine additional COVID-19 cases, all from Greater Accra region. Four (4) of them have no history of travel nor contact with any confirmed case. Other four (4) have no travel history but are contacts of confirmed cases in Ghana; and one travelled to Ghana from Benin within the past 14 days.

“As at 2nd April 2020, Ghana has recorded 204 cases COVID-19 with five (5) deaths. The number of regions reporting cases remain five (5) (Greater Accra, Ashanti, Northern, Upper West and Eastern). The Greater Accra Region has most of the cases (183) followed by the Northern Region (10), Ashanti Region (9), Upper West Region (1) and Eastern Region (1).

“Most of the cases are reported from routine/enhanced surveillance activities. Cases from travellers under mandatory quarantine remain 89.”

According to the GHS, two individuals are currently in critical condition with death toll at five.

“All five (5) deaths had underlying chronic medical conditions prior to COVID-19 infection,” says the GHS.

Three (3) of them have reverted back to negative status.

Dr. Badu Sarkodie of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) who disclosed the 4,560 tests carried out on persons suspected to be habouring the deadly coronavirus, stated that “three (3) of the confirmed cases have fully recovered and reverted to negative status for COVID-19 after repeat test following recovery from symptoms.”

As at 31st March 2020, an additional thirty-one (31) confirmed cases have significantly improved with no symptoms and have been discharged from admission for home care pending repetition of laboratory tests. This adds to the 18 that were earlier being managed from home and bring the number of cases on home care to forty-nine (49),” the GHS update on the website read.

Processes for enhanced contact tracing and laboratory testing have been initiated. A total of 1,185 contacts have been identified and are being followed up.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah at a press conference in March to update the country on government’s resolve to curb the pandemic sought to allay fears as he mentioned that it would be better for the Ghanaian people to rather observe the preventive measures instead of panicking.

He noted that “the general theory is that before you flatten the curve, you’re going to have a rise and as all your measures work, you begin to bring down and flatten the curve.”

“So we continue to encourage Ghanaians; do not panic, rather spend your time and your energy helping us to share the messages on the preventive etiquette. It’s better to spend your time to do things that prevent it than to panic,” he added.