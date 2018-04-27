Ghana Must Learn From Nigeria And Criminalize Same Sex Marriage

In 2014, the National Assembly of Nigeria, passed the Same Sex Marriage Prohibition Act and was subsequently assented to by former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

Under the law, it is criminal to have a meeting of gays, to operate or go to a gay club, society or organization.

According to the law, “A person, who registers, operates or participates in gay clubs, societies or organizations, or directly or indirectly makes public show of same-sex amorous relationship in Nigeria commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a term of 10 years.”

Ghana, had a unique opportunity when majority of us spoke in unequivocal term against it, when the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, appeared on Aljazeera last November and said it was bound to happen.

As a people of high religious conviction, Ghanaians know that homosexuality, same-sex marriage and transgender activities are bestial and, to that extent, an affront to God and history is replete with how God destroyed similar way-ward societies in the past such as the infamous Sodom and Gomorrah community in ancient times.

Silence is no longer an option for the president, who has demonstrated time and time again that, he is one who makes his views known. No matter whose ox is gored.

We heard the blistering attack he launched on ordinary Ghanaians, who were against the Ghana-Us Military deal, he fell short of calling them traitors for expressing their view.

Ghana, is the gateway to Africa, it is not the gateway for the launch of homosexuality in Africa.

We are appealing to the president, to send a bill to parliament, criminalizing homosexuality, so that once and for all we put the argument to rest.

This bestiality that has become normal in other jurisdiction has no place in Ghana.

Nigeria and other African countries, have shown the way, which is make homosexuality a criminal offense, not everything is a human right issue.