Ghana Marks National Conference To Commemorate International Anti-Corruption Day

By: Paul Mamattah

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, has said the government would continue to invest in the fight against corruption in the country.

This according to him, government will continue to partner with various stakeholders in the fight against corruption.

Dr. Bawumia said this at the closing ceremony of this year’s International Anti-Corruption Day in Accra.

The National Conference is the culmination of the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Act Week organised by the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice, CHRAJ, in partnership with the Attorney General’s Office, Judicial Service and other stakeholders with support from the European Union through Accountability Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme.

This year’s International Anti-Corruption Day was on the theme; “NACAP: Mobilizing National Efforts and Resources to Combat Corruption, Five Years On”.

The conference brought together a range of stakeholders from government, public and private sectors, academia, media, civil society organisations and the general public among others to reaffirm the collective commitment to fight fight corruption in its multiple forms.

Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia said Ghana needs to step up efforts in the fight against corruption by walking the talk and introduce more measures to curb the canker in the bad.

He stated that government digitalization agenda is a weapon geared towards fighting corruption stressing that systems are being put in place to reduce the opportunities for corruption.

Dr. Bawumia reiterated government’s commitment to ensure full implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan, NACAP and also pass into law the conduct of public offices bill.

He disclosed that government will release 12.2 million Ghana Cedis next year to assist CHRAJ to fight corruption part of the amount is also to assist in the implementation of the NACAP and facilitate the passage of the conduct of public offices bill in Parliament.

The Deputy Commissioner of CHRAJ, Richard Quayson, in a presentation on the state of corruption report said while Ghana has improved his position in the corruption perception index from 40 to 41, there is the need to redouble national efforts to encourage stakeholders to continue to prioritise the implementation of NACAP activities until corruption is brought under control.

He added that it is necessary to intensify the awareness raising and educating implementing partners , engender the interest of private sector, Ministries, Departments and Agencies as well as Metropolitan, Municipal and Districts Assemblies in NACAP issues and concerns and enforce existing legislation and policies to serve as a deterrent.

The European Ambassador to Ghana, Diana Accocia, said the fight against corruption is a global one which requires collective support of all countries if the Sustainable Development Goals is to be attained.