Ghana Education Service to implement no caning policy soon

The Ghana Education Service through its guidance and counseling unit, is set to implement what it calls the Positive Disciplinary Tools in basic and Senior High Schools (SHS) across the country.

This, it says, is to focus on building a safe and protective educational environment devoid of the use of canes and corporal punishment as approved by UNICEF.

The implementation of the policy will see a total ban on the use of canes and corporal punishment in basic and senior high schools.

However, teachers who spoke to Joy News’ Emefa Nancy Dzradosi said they cannot totally do away with canes.

“The cane was a bit effective and sometimes the situation we have in the classroom is very challenging. In such cases, you use the cane to correct the child.

“It should not be too much though just a measured one,” one teacher told the reporter.

While some school children who obviously do not want to be caned are beside themselves with joy at the news, others believe a minimum use of the cane can be used for order.

“I think it is a good policy because when the teacher continuously canes the student, he/she becomes scared of the teacher,” one student said.

Another student, however, believes, “if this caning system is completely to be abolished, immorality and indiscipline will be out of hand in classrooms and schools.”

For some parents, they prefer to go by one of the popular verses in the Bible; Proverbs 13:24: “He that spareth his rod hateth his son: but he that loveth him chasteneth him betimes.”

Some of them told Joy News in the advanced countries, the children are more confident and expressive so if caning is banned it will get rid of a bit of the fear we have in the children.

Here again, some parents say it should not be completely banned but rather controlled as it shapes some students.