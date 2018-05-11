Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Co. Ltd And Matters Arising

The Ministry’s attention has been drawn to media reportage with the headline “Frances Essiam Locks GCMCL; Asks All Workers To Go Home” circulating on several online news portals.

We wish to inform the general public that the Ministry of Energy is currently working with the State Enterprises Commission (SEC) to address the situation.

It has also come to the notice of the Ministry that the Board of the GCMC has, in a meeting held on 8 May 2018, suspended the CEO of the company and subsequently recommended the establishment of a committee to “conduct investigations into an allegation of malpractices levelled against the CEO by a senior member of staff”.

It is the considered view of the Ministry that due to the nature of the impasse and the fact that the Board is an interested party in the matter, an independent committee will produce a more objective result. Consequently, the Ministry in consultation with the SEC, has setup a three (3) member committee made up of a Senior Lawyer and Governance Expert, a Chartered Accountant and banker, and a Petroleum Expert at the Ministry to investigate the matter.

Ghanaians should be rest assured that the Ministry of Energy and all Energy Sector Agencies are fully committed to working in the interest of Ghana to ensure that the necessary structures are put in place for the prudent utilization of the gas resources that the nation is so endowed with.