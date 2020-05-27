Ghana Commemorates World Preeclampsia Day

On May 22, 2020, Action on Preeclampsia, APECGH, the sole preeclampsia working Advocacy Group in Ghana, joined other organizations around the world to commemorate World Preeclampsia day under the world theme “Check, Know, Share Your Blood Pressure Numbers”.

In Ghana, APECGH in collaboration with its international partners, the SPOT -impact Triage commemorated the day by holding a 2nd Preeclampsia Scientific Meeting via online ZOOM.

The meeting brought together physicians, clinicians, researchers, students, and other health professionals from Ghana and beyond to discuss matters of current interest and the way forward in the management of Preeclampsia in Ghana under the topic “Preeclampsia: vigilance in Screening, Diagnosis and Management.”

Participants were drawn from Ghana and beyond including Burundi, Nigeria, Netherlands, England, Edinburgh, Georgia, Austria, and Australia. In Ghana, participants came from the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), University of Ghana Medical School, Eastern Regional Hospital, Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and other district hospitals and private health care facilities in the Northern, Western, Central and Eastern Region.

The scientific session began with Prof. Dr. K.W.M. Bloemenkamp from |University Medical Centre, Utrecht, Netherlands on the Epidemiology of Preeclampsia, the Global Perspective. It was followed with other presentations by Dr. E. Srofenyoh (OB/GYN,GAR, Ghana), Salisu Ishaku (PHD, Nigeria), Dr. Salim Wangabi (Clinical Psychologist, GAR, Ghana), Enoch Odame Antoh (PHD Researcher, Australia) and ended with the international speaker on health, Prof. Dr. Andrew Shennan (OB/GYN, CHAIR, APEC UK).

Dr Srofenyoh in his presentation “The Ghana Situation” revealed that Hypertension on Pregnancy in the likes of Preeclampsia has overtaken Haemorrhage as the number one leading cause of maternal mortality and morbidity in Ghana. He therefore recommended that further research be done as he called for more investment in the area of the Neonatal Intensive Care System as well to deal with the situation of the high preterm births due to the disease.

Proceedings of the meeting showed that:

The burden of Pre-eclampsia in Ghana is huge.

It has become a leading cause of maternal mortality in most referral hospitals.

Nationally its contribution to maternal mortality and morbidity in increasing.

It also contributes significantly to perinatal mortality and morbidity.

It imposes a huge social and economic cost on the families.

Pre-eclampsia has defiled medical understanding of the full ramification of the disease.

The meeting ended successfully with a call to action by presenters and participants for the need for policy makers to invest more in the area of finding medical solution such as Focused Research, to; understand the underlying mechanisms, to allow prevention and effective treatment and management of the condition.

This is an urgent call in order to prevent needless death and bring back smiles on faces of thousands of women and their families suffering from the impact of the disease.

