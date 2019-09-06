GES sacks Aggrey Memorial head for ‘sabotage’

The headmaster of Aggrey Memorial Zion Senior High School in Cape Coast, Rev. Dr Franklin Buadu, has been relieved of his job by the Ministry of Education acting through the Ghana Education Service (GES).

The head has lost his job for allegedly going against some Ghana Education Service rules.

The headmaster is alleged to have admitted second-year students into the boarding house without seeking the consent of his superiors.

His superiors deem the move as sabotaging enrollment of freshers into the school under the Free Senior High School policy and the accompanying double-track policy, which is aimed at deepening access by maximising limited resources at the senior high schools.

Buadu who confirmed his dismissal to Starr News Central regional correspondent Kwaku Baah-Acheamfour declined to provide details on the matter and pledged to respond to the letter of his disengagement at the appropriate time.

Aggrey Memorial Zion Secondary School is among the most populous schools in the central region with issues of enrolment a huge challenge for administrators at the school.