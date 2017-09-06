GES extends placement deadline for BECE candidates again

The Ghana Education Service has again extended the deadline for Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates to secure their places at Senior High Schools across the country.

The deadline is now midnight on Thursday, September 7, 2017.

A statement signed by the Deputy Minister of Education in charge of pre-Tertiary Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, said this extension was done “in view of the challenges experienced.”

The Computerized School Selection Placement System (CSSPS) encountered some challenges, with error notices greeting some BECE graduates who have been trying, since September 1, to access the website for self-placement.

The government admitted to challenges in the process noting that its servers were overwhelmed.

A new website for the BECE self-placement process has also been set up by the GES.

The original website for the self-placement, www.myjhsresult.net, now contains a link that directs users to the new website, www.cssps.gov.gh.

The issues with the CSSPS began when the GES announced an extension for the placement of BECE candidates after it emerged that over 100,000 qualified candidates had still not been placed.

The GES asked qualified students who were not placed to go online and select an option available during the now-extended window.

These challenges have led some anxious parents to express fears that their wards may miss the deadline, but government assured that no candidate would be cut off by the deadline