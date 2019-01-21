GCNet thanks God for a successful year…… reiterates commitment to gov’t

By Gifty Arthur

The Ghana Community Network Services Limited (GCNet) last Friday, held its annual thanksgiving service at the forecourt of its head office in Accra.

The event, which was attended by management, staff and stakeholders, was used to praise God for a successful 2018.

Themed “Grateful Praiz”, this year’s programme which is the sixth since its inception, was also used to thank all, especially staff and stakeholders, for their commitment and dedicated service towards achieving results, meeting expectations of clients and support in trade facilitation and revenue mobilization efforts.

Employees of GCNet, who were clad in white apparel, were led in praise and worship by the Blessed Generation Choir.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the programme, General Manager for GCNet, Emmanuel Darko, said though the year was generally challenging, “We did our best; it was quite challenging operationally”.

Mr Darko, identified that responding to government policies was very challenging, but in the midst of all that, they were able to assist government in addressing revenue mobilsation gap.

In the same year, according to him, there were certain issues they would have wished that government tackled for them, but he was hopeful that they would be addressed the year.

He said, measures that were expected to be rolled out, but could not, will be put in place, to enhance their work to rake in the necessary revenue for government.

These measures which, include warehousing, refresher programmes, variation, compliance, foreign repatriation earnings among others, will all be looked at by government with support from GCNet.

Mr Darko, reiterated that GCNet, which is just a service provider, is committed to support the government’s agenda to implement certain critical programmes and initiatives that would help grow Ghana’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) which will aid in generating new employment, reduce poverty, trade facilitation, infrastructure growth that will ensure trade flow and so on.

Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) Dr Joseph Obeng, welcomed news that government has agreed to expand its stakeholder engagement, decrying previous policies that were implemented in isolation, failed to achieve the needed results.

Dr Obeng said, in the past, governments quest to introduce certain initiatives that were being implemented successfully in other countries, failed woefully because they did not do the needful by seeking the views of stakeholders adding, if now government has decided to listen to them, as it plans to introduce certain models from Singapore, Dubai and other places, he anticipates that they will be embraced by all to improve the port industry.

“Some of these projects were implemented in the past but they were done in isolation”. He said often, when “duties are low” the compliance level is low”, he recalled.

He implored government to reduce duties to ensure compliances to rake in the needed revenue for development.

Last year, government failed to meet it revenue target of GHc24.5 billion. Instead, it managed to mobilize a total of GHc 22.7 billion.