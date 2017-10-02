GCNet Described as Best In Africa Ahead of International Single Window Conference and Exhibition

By Gifty Arthur

The General Manager of the Ghana Community Network Services Limited (GCNet), Emmanuel Darko, has said his outfit has been the leader, as far as doing business at the various ports was concerned, adding Ghana’s system, has become the shining example to the rest on the continent.

According to Mr. Darko, the success story of the GCNet system, has become the envy of many, leading many African countries to knock at the doors of Ghana, to learn at first hand, the best way to replicate the initiative in their respective countries.

“There is no country in Africa that has embarked on single window project that has not visited GCNet”, Mr. Darko proudly said during a day’s workshop for some selected journalists last Friday in Accra.

He said, countries such as, Namibia, DR Congo, Rwanda, Mozambique, Cameroun, Cape Verde, Guinea Bissau, Nigeria, have all benefitted from Ghana’s enviable example with some poaching the GCNet’s finest stuff to assist them implement the system.

These are the many countries that have visited GCNet. I don’t know how many times we have had to go there” referring to Nigeria.” he said. GCNet is the pioneer Single Window and e-Solutions provider for Trade Facilitation and Revenue Mobilization.

Having led in the process of single window implementation over the years, Ghana, as part of it activities also organizes workshops and programmes in other African countries on the benefit of the system and also encourage countries to help others in the implementation process. Some of the countries according to GCNet are; Uganda, Egypt, Niger, and Burundi Botswana, among others.

The workshop was to prepare journalists ahead of the 6th International Single Window Conference and (ISWC) Exhibition under the auspices of the African Alliance for Electronic Commence, to be held from tomorrow Tuesday October 3, 2017.

The conference, which will attract over 1000 participants with additional 200 delegates from Africa, America, Asia, and Middle East, is themed, “Trade Facilitation Agreement and e-Commence Development: The Role of Single Window as a Catalyst”.

It is to raise awareness on the implementation of the single window concept at the global level, its contribution to improvement in company competitiveness and the business climate, share information on international standards which underpin single windows and across border exchange of idea, as well as share updates on the progress made in other parts of the world such as Asia, and Africa on the concept.

Vice President, Administration, AACE, Matthew Soputamit, said the Conference recognized by all international bodies for trade facilitation and single window development, is a hub where we focus on the concept of single window and other trade related issues. The Conference is a continental body to promote the idea of single windows in Africa.

It would enable member countries and participants, share single window concepts with other countries across the globe. Mr. Soputamit said, “In single window implementation, you need to be able to calculate with other regional bodies and spread the information to other countries, where there is no single window.

The first constituent general meeting was held in Adisa Ababa, Ethiopia March 13, 2009, while pioneering countries first two executive meetings were held in Morocca and Accra, respectively

The AACE, is proud to have published an elaborate guide implementation, especially for countries that are yet to hook on to the system

“The organization has been able to publish an elaborate guide for implementation of single window, so any country that wants to do single window in their country, they don’t have to go through the processes that pioneering countries, went through.

We have come out with a guide and is on the website that tells you the processes you pass through when you want to implement single window in your country.

It is one of the most intensive documents on single window cooperation. The AACE guide is one of the most elaborate and detailed step by step process in implementing single window. It has been recommended internationally as a good guide to help countries that want to implement single window”, he said.

Head of Communications at GCNet, Aba Lokko, said her outfit was happy to partner Africa Alliance and other stakeholders to organize the 6th edition of the International Single Window Conference, as it creates an opportunity for Ghanaians to have more information about the concept to enable them appreciate the value it holds for national development.

“We took the initiative to organize this workshop to ensure that journalists who will be assigned to cover the event, will have a better understanding of the concept ahead of the conference, to enable you educate society about Single window from an informed point of view”, she explained.