Ga West/North Zango Chiefs Donate To Ofankor Chief

By Muhammed Faisel Mustapha

Ga West and North Council of Zango Chiefs, have presented some items and cash, to the Ofankor Mantse, Nii Kortey Boi II, on behalf of the Ofankor community, as they mark this year’s Homowo festival.

Presenting the items at the forecourt of the Ofankor palace, the Chairman of the Ga West and North Council of Zango Chiefs, Alhaji Bukari Kabore, said the donation was to extend their love for the Ofankor community.

He added that, the donation also forms part of the council’s social responsibility to support Ga Chiefs and the communities within the Amasaman Municipality in it activities.

He stated that, the Council was also aware of the importance of the homowo festival in the Ga traditional areas, hence the need to constantly identify with the period.

The items donated include; five bags of rice, mineral water and undisclosed amount of money.

He said, the Ga West and North Council of Zango Chiefs, would continue to support the community to enhance the development in the Ga West and North municipality.

He revealed that the council has support many communities within the Ga West and North Municipality in education, sanitation, construction of bole holes, cements, building materials, among other developmental projects in the municipality.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Council, Sarki Abdul Kadiri Ahmed Abdul Kadiri, called on the youth to take advantage of many policies initiated by the government to develop and create wealth for themselves.

He said, policies such as the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) and other entrepreneurial initiatives, would help the youth to have economic independent.

He further called on the youth to desist from short cut way to make money, rather, they should take advantage of the said government initiatives.

Sarki Abdul Kadiri Ahmed Abdul Kadiri, used the occasion to officially invite the Ofankor Mantse, Nii Kortey Boi II, to the anniversary celebration of the Ga West and North Council of Zango Chiefs, scheduled for September 29, this year.

On his part, Nii Kortey Boi II, who received the items on behalf of the Ofankor community, expressed appreciation for the gesture and called on the Members of the council, not to hesitate to call on him and this elders in any issue that they may have in their various communities.