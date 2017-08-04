Frustrated national service personnel turned away

A number of National Service Personnel posted to various public and private institutions to begin a new working life have been turned away, Joy News has learnt.

The personnel were turned away for lack of space and knowledge.

By Ghana’s laws it is mandatory for students who complete tertiary education to offer one year of national service in a private or public institution.

However, the 2017 batch of students posted to some private institutions especially in Accra have been turned away.

“When we went to the place they told us the place was full. If they knew the place was full why were we posted there?” one of the frustrated National Service person asked.

According to him, about 125 personnel have been turned away.

The National Youth Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party Sammy Awuku finds the situation worrying.

He told Joy News something must be done about the situation.

“The current national service situation is a bit nightmarish. Students are posted to agencies of state and when they get there they are told there is no space.

“The National Service outfit must liaise with these agencies to have these issues resolved,” he pleaded.

But the Public Relations Officer at the NSS, Ambrose Entsiwa says there is no cause for alarm.

He said even though they have heard the complaints from some of the service personnel they are yet to get official notification from the establishments where the students were posted.

According to him, the Secretariat is giving the institutions “the benefit of the doubt,” at least until the end of registration on August 24 so they will be able to have a clearer picture what the problem is.

He said in some cases the personnel were turned away from the institutions because they have made their own arrangements as to which students they would prefer to have as service personnel.

Whilst the Secretariat discourages that arrangements by the institutions, Ambrose Entsiwa said those institutions will pay the allowances of the service personnel and also pay service charges to the secretariat so they must have some say in who is recruited for them.