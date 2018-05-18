Frost & Sullivan’s 2018 Middle East Best Practices Awards Banquet Honours Establishments Driving Innovation and Excellence in the Middle East

Frost & Sullivan recently concluded its fourth edition of the 2018 Middle East Best Practices Awards Banquet which was held onMay 14, at Atlantis, The Palm, Crescent Road, Dubai, UAE.

The Awards programme provided an ideal opportunity to recognise companies driven by visionary growth, innovation, and leadership that will catalyse and transform industries in the near future.

This year,31 Awards were presented across6 sectors: Energy & Environment, Tech Vision, Transformational Health, Transportation & Logistics, Food & Beverage and Digital Media. These Awards followed a rigorous measurement-based methodology to select recipients in each category. These companies showcased exceptionalaccomplishments and demonstrated superior performance in areas of leadership, technological innovation, customer service, strategic product development, etc.

Excited about the participation this year, Amol Kotwal, Director, Frost & Sullivan said, “The Middle East region is going through some exciting times – poised economic growth riding on the back of expansionary fiscal policy, partial recovery of oil prices and relative improvements in the geopolitical condition. I would like to take the opportunity to congratulate all the Award winners in recognition of their innovation, commitment and successful business strategies required to adapt and grow with the fast changing macro-economic environment”.

With Frost & Sullivan’s continuous intent to drive innovation and excellence, the Awards offered were carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and emerging trends. The Awards assessment, besides incorporating inputs from Frost & Sullivan’s experts also involved a Jury validation process with a panel ofthought leaders, which included some of the most prominent names from the industry. The esteemed Jury panel for the 2018 Middle East Best Practices Awards Banquet included:

Abdulrahman Abdulaziz Al Nuaim, MD,FRCPC,FACP,CPE, Professor of Medicine and Senior Consultant Endocrinology, Consultant Health Care, King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre

Laila Al Jassmi, Founder & CEO, Health Beyond Borders

Mohammad Shanti, Senior SME, Board Advisor & CEO, Influence Healthcare International

George William Heath (Bill), Founder & Owner, Focus LLC

Deepak Jain, Managing Director, Mont Hill

Nadia Abdul Aziz, President, National Association of Freight and Logistics (NAFL)

Philip Mills, Director FM, Nakheel

Prakash Chandrabalan, General Manager – Real Estate Ventures, Gulf Islamic Investments

Sachin Gupta, Director Private Equity, Al Masah Capital Ltd.

MakramHaidar, Head of Marketing, United Foods Company (PJSC)

Arnab Sengupta, Head of Brands and Retail & Value Creating Partner, Phoenix Group

The Awards Banquet was supported by our Official Print Partner- Forbes Middle East and Media Partners – ArabMedicare.com, Arab Hospital Magazine, Eye of Dubai, Eye of Riyadh, Middle East Business Magazine and Logistics Gulf.

To find out more about Frost & Sullivan’s Awards programme and partnership opportunities for 2019, please contact: khushbook@frost.com.

Award Recipients at the 2018 Middle East Best Practices Awards Banquet

Industry Sector Award Title Award Winners Energy & Environment KSA Waste Management Technology Leadership Award Beatona (ACWA Holding) Energy & Environment KSA Manned Guarding Company of the Year Award Arabian Security & Safety Services Co. Ltd. (AMNCO) Energy & Environment UAE Energy Management Company of the Year Award Enova Tech Vision UAE Energy Efficiency New Product Innovation Award Enova Tech Vision UAE Augmented Reality New Product Innovation Award Pixelbug Tech Vision UAE Virtual Reality New Product Innovation Award TAKELEAP Tech Vision UAE Telemedicine Enabling Technology Leadership Award Ver2 Digital Medicine Transformational Health UAE Private Tertiary Care Service Provider of the Year Award Burjeel Hospital (A unit of VPS Healthcare) Transformational Health GCC Home Healthcare Service Provider of the Year Award SmartMed LLC Transformational Health GCC Emerging Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Company of the Year Award Julphar Transformational Health UAE Medical Insurance Company of the Year Award RAK Insurance Transformational Health UAE Healthcare Brand Campaign of the Year Award Second Opinion Service Campaign Zulekha Healthcare Group Transformational Health GCC Vision Care Pharmaceutical Company of the Year Award Mundipharma Middle East FZ-LLC Transformational Health UAE Home Healthcare Products Company of the Year Award OMRON Healthcare Middle East Transportation & Logistics UAE Warehousing Service Provider of the Year Award Global Shipping & Logistics LLC Transportation & Logistics UAE Emerging Express Service Provider of the Year Award(Private Sector) DTDC EUROSTAR COURIER & CARGO LLC Transportation & Logistics KSA Logistics Service Provider of the Year Award Almajdouie Logistics Co. LLC Transportation & Logistics KSA Express Service Provider of the Year Award(Private Sector) Zajil Express Transportation & Logistics KSA E-commerce Logistics Provider of the Year Award Aramex Transportation & Logistics KSA Warehousing Service Provider of the Year Award LSC Warehousing & Logistics Services Company Transportation & Logistics Middle East Regional Express Service Provider of the Year Award DHL Express LLC Transportation & Logistics Oman Logistics Service Provider of the Year Award Al Madina Logistics Services Company Food & Beverage UAE Beverages (Fresh Juice) Company of the Year Award Barakat Quality Plus LLC Food & Beverage UAE Bakery (Functional) Company of the Year Award Bakemart FZ LLC Digital Media MENA Pay TV Services Company of the Year Award beIN Media Group Digital Media MENA OTT Video Services Company Of The Year Award SHAHID by MBC GROUP Digital Media MENA OTT Services Market Growth Excellence Leadership Award STARZ PLAY Digital Media UAE IPTV Services Growth Excellence Leadership Award Etisalat Digital Media MENA Video Solutions Provider for Broadcast and IP Product Line Award Imagine Communications Digital Media MENA Video Metadata Solutions Provider Growth Excellence Award Gracenote, a Nielsen Company Digital Media MENA Enterprise Video Delivery Solutions Provider Customer Value Leadership Award Exterity

Source: AETOSWire