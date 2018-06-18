Frost & Sullivan to Host the Automotive Meeting

Frost & Sullivan, in association with Aivam, is all set to host its Automotive Meeting on June 28 at Hotel Hyatt Regency, Casablanca, Morocco.

The automotive industry is undergoing major changes and 2018 is expected to significantly accelerate transformation of the way automotive companies do business globally and in Morocco. As Morocco is on the way to becoming one of the TOP 10 world manufacturers with the goal of manufacturing 1 million highly localized vehicles by 2025, these changes will most likely redefine the Moroccan automotive landscape as we know it today.

The Frost & Sullivan Mobility practice provides global market intelligence and thought leadership to execute key growth opportunities and navigate within the transforming automotive business environment. As the industry is transitioning from conventional business models towards Service as Mobility, it is likely to impact all segments of the automotive business, from insurance to service, from passenger cars to commercial vehicles.

“Our interactive workshop is designed to help industry leaders identify the top Mega Trends impacting the market, and build innovative business models in the areas of Mobility, Vehicle Technology, Autonomous Driving and Connected Cars, Car Retailing, Aftermarket and Commercial Vehicles,” noted Franck Leveque, Partner, Vice President Automotive & Transportation EIA, Frost & Sullivan.

Attend the Frost & Sullivan Automotive meeting to get updated on the most recent trends and future opportunities in the Automotive pace, exchange your ideas with industry peers, engage in discussions with Frost & Sullivan mobility experts, and more. If you are interested in attending the event, click here to register.

Access the English and French versions of the agenda here.

If you are interested in gaining more information on this meeting and speaking with our experts, please get in touch with Mourad Oubrich at mourad.oubrich@frost.com and Vitali Bielski at vitalib@frost.com.

* Source: AETOSWire