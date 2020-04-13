Fresh Trouble Brews At Ghana Manganese Company

Trouble, is brewing at the Ghana Manganese Company (GMC) among members of the Minerals Haulers Association of Ghana, over continuous delay by management of GMC, to pay the huge debt owed the haulers for over six months.

What sparked the latest agitation, is intriguing revelation that some of the haulage companies are being secretly selected and paid their debts, without the knowledge of other colleagues.

The issue, is currently raising eyebrow and creating tension among members of the haulers, who are presently, out of business since the suspension of their operations sometime in August last year.

The mineral haulers, have been agitating for some time now, over GMC’s inability to pay them the outstanding debt which is about GH₵70 million.

The company, despite several promises made to the haulers to settle them, none has yielded result.

Some members of the association, disclosed to this media house that they are heavily indebted to their business partners who had supplied them with spare parts for their trucks, tyres and fuel on credit.

According to them, the suppliers have been on their neck on daily basis, demanding full payment of their debts, with some threatening legal action against them.

They said, their situation is so frustrating and depressing to the extent that, some of their members who could no longer endure the pressure from their suppliers, are contemplating on suicide.

The haulers disclosed that, due to the secret and selective payment system going on, many of their members are afraid to come out publicly and complain, for fear of being side-lined for payment.

“We insist, we all need to be treated fairly, and paid in April. We want GMC to come out with a proper payment schedule for the outstanding debt that will be honoured without the usual disappointment,” one of the haulers noted.

This media outlet can confirm that, although all haulage companies have been out of operation for some time now, but based on the selective system ongoing and known to GMC, six companies have been handpicked and directed to resume haulage activity beginning Wednesday, April 15.

The selection of the companies, were said to have been allegedly carried out based on one’s connections and ties with powerful officials in government.

A letter from GMC dated, April 7, 2020 and addressed to one of the newly selected haulage companies, (name withheld) said, “Ghana Manganese Company Limited is happy to inform you that road haulage of manganese ore from Nsuta Mine Site to the GMC Takoradi Port facility is scheduled to resume on Wednesday, 15th April 2020”.

The letter titled, “Resumption of Road Haulage Operations” and signed by one Abubakar Seidu, for Chief Operations Officer further stated, “You are therefore required to mobilize your approved number of fleet and drivers to the Nsuta Mine Site for inspection and HSE induction from Monday, 13th April 2020”.

It concluded, “More importantly, ensure that your Minerals Commission and GPHA Permits are renewed for the year 2020, in order for your trucks to qualify to haul”.

Attempts by this reporter to contact management of GMC for response, was unsuccessful.

The Ghana Manganese Company, last year in August, 2019, resumed operations after government directed the company to shut down over allegations of tax evasion and other infractions.

The company was shut down, following claims that it had short-changed government to the tune of GHc1.94 billion in taxes and royalties, as well as price manipulation between 2010 and 2017.

