Free SHS Has Come To Stay – Mahama Admits

From Kenneth Nsiah Yeboah, Kumasi

The former president, John Dramani Mahama, says he will not cancel the free Senior High School (SHS) policy on his return to power.

According Mr Mahama, “free SHS has come to stay”. The former president made this disclosure during the opening of 27th Annual Delegates Residential congress of the Ghana National Union of Technical Students (GNUTS) at the Kumasi Technical University last Wednesday, said if he should come back into office , he would hold stakeholders meeting in his first three months.

The stakeholders meeting, he said would include parents, teachers and experts to remove all the bottlenecks associated with the current SHS policy.

“Indeed, no government either present or in the future can reverse the policy because it is captured in our 1992 constitution” former president noted at the meeting which was a congress of all the technical Universities to elect new leaders to shape the vision of the Union.

Former president said,” I am determined to make the free SHS a beneficial learning experience more than the current miserable condition our children are facing under Nana Akuffo Addo”

“We have an obligation to make it qualitative, enjoyable and experience for our children”, he added.

He also indicated that, the NDC has a plan of completing the remaining 200 community day schools and build extra ones at high population density areas, including the Zongo and under several areas to bring secondary education to the doorsteps of the ordinary Ghanaian.

On Technical And Vocational Education Training (TVET), Mr Mahama, said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) if voted into power again, would continue the clear pathway to make Technical Vocational Education Training (TVET) an alternative of first choice for students and not for “rejected Students”

“Indeed, I dare say that we need our best and brightest students to take to the path of TVET if we are to transform this country,” he said.

Mr Mahama said in that way, it would help correct the erroneous impression that Technical Universities, were meant for drop outs and rejected students.

He entreated the present government to help complete the process of upgrading the Bolgatanga and Wa Polytechnic into technical universities per the original plan.

Eng. Prof. Michael Agbesi Acheampong, the Interim Vice – Chancellor of the Kumasi Technical University, urged the government to complete the auditing process that would lead to the scaling up of all the remaining polytechnics to be upgrade to technical Universities.

He said, since the process was being modeled after the German Technical University, it was important that the equipment assessment was completed to enable them to be upgraded quickly.