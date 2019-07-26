Free SHS Ambassador Supports Madina Zongo School with Books

By: Humu Safian

A risingactor, Rahim Banda has supported the Umar Bun Haat (UBH) Islamic Basic School with one thousand exercise books to aid the quality of learning in the Madina-Libya-Quarters Zongo community.

Rahim Banda through his foundation in collaboration with the Member of Parliament(MP) for Madina Constituency in the Greater Accra Region presented the exercise books to the pupils at a colorful ceremony attended by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the La-Nkwantanang Municipal Assembly, Mrs. Jenifer Dede Ajabeng.

Master Rahim Banda, who is also an Ambassador for the Free Senior High School programme, one of the flagship educational programmes embarked on by the New Patriotic Party (NPP’s) administration led by president Akufo-Addo, thanked the MP who is also the Minister of State at the Office of the Vice President for the opportunity to be able to reach out to the pupils.

He explained that there is no qualityeducation without good quality materials,

We cannot continue to be relying on the government to be doing everything forthe citizenry, hence the decision by the management of my foundation to present these books as a form of giving back to society, he said.

He called on all well-meaning Ghanaians to support the foundation by donating to enable it reach out to more and morebasic level students to access quality education.

Welcoming participants to the ceremony, the MP, Alhaji Abu-ba-kar Saddique Boniface, said since the introduction of the Free SHS policy, parents are being relieved of the burden they hitherto encounter in ensuring that their children get education.

He said the Free SHS policy introduced by the president Akufo-Addo, is worth embracing andit is helping children and families, today education enrollments havegone up.

According to him, through this free exercise book programme parents of students at the basic education level in the MadinaZongo will also be relieved of the burden of having to buy books for their children.

He commended the Free SHS ambassador for the initiative and further tasked him to bring more of such educational materials to other schools in the Zongo municipality.

He further commended him for the initiative and urged the children to look up to him and continue to support him in the film industry.

The MCE in a remark, also thanked the Free SHS ambassador for the initiative, adding that this will inspire parents to know that it is worth investing in their children.

“There are lot of children out there who need inspiration from people like you, these initiatives will inspire children to pass their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to enable themenjoy the Free SHS programme which is open to the poor and the rich,” she opined.

Accepting the exercise books, the Headmaster of UBH, Imoro Sulemana, said every visionary government invests in education like the current government doing with the Free SHS programme.

According to him, a responsible government invests in education to help unearth the talents of every child irrespective of where he or she is in the country.

It is on this premise he took the opportunity to thank the foundation, the MP and the MCE for the gesture done at the school.