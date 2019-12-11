Fragments Of Notes In Extracts From The Latest Interview With Kwaku Agyemang Manu On Joy Fm

… Comrade Shmuel Ja’Mba Abm quizzes the impunity and integrity of such appointees

In other jurisdictions, the people’s anger in reaction to certain positions and statements made by Kwaku Agyemang Manu, the Honourable Minister of Health, when he spoke in an interview with Daniel Dadzie, host of Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, would have earned him a decent deserving sack from office . And Ghanaians haven’t been angrier, enough!

Justifying government obstinate position not to distribute the ambulances sitting parked at Parliament House until the total 300 is assembled, in his reiteration, Kwaku Agyemang Manu said, the hospitals should continue to operate with the existing 56 available ambulances, till government is ready to launch the delivery of the 300 ambulances in a colourful ceremony equivalent to half the cost of the entire transaction.

Adding, the Minister of Health had the audacity to tell listeners, that commuters bore the brunt at the time government parked coaches for branding without complaint. Implied, he was indirectly telling suffering Ghanaians desperate for ambulance services in emergency, to go to hell. He whittled his remaining grandeur away, when he resorted to the propaganda usual of the NPP, equalisation.

Thus, to join him in furtherance of such equalisation arguments chorus, look at the following. What would Kwaku Agyemang Manu have told or done to the President of the Republic of Ghana or the Honourable Minister of Power at the peak of dumsor, after the arrival of the KarPower emergency plants, and government boldly and obstinately telling businesses and consumers of electricity to put up and wait for the funfair rollout design before secondary works of commissioning and operationalisation are accomplished?

Be it as it may, the Honourable Minister of Health chuckled listeners, when he intimated that importing 300 ambulances was no mean business for. minnows. It is a wonder, if the government of President Akufo Addo was confronted with the enormity of “fixing” dumsor, a situation the government of President John Agyekum Kuffour indicated lack of clues, commitment and political will to resolve. Akufo-Addo was the Attorney General and the Minister of Foreign Affairs at the time.

It is reported nowhere or captured in images, where Akufo Addo is on record to have suggested to President John Agyekum Kuffour to “fix” dumsor, or muster the courage to recommend for the massive transformation of Kwame Nkrumah Interchange as seen, today. Yet, in a weak shriek he angrily called for President John Dramani Mahama to manage dumsor. President John Dramani Mahama didn’t only correct him rhetorically, but “fixed” dumsor before he left office on January 7, 2017.

Even in his full capacity as the Executive President of the Republic of Ghana, Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces and allied security services and agencies and with the power to appoint and disappoint, President Akufo Addo has nothing to show for the massive borrowings and contracted loans, except a vindictive regime of insecurity and collapse of businesses. Shamefully, the face-saving narratives for rescue by government is the promise to deliver massive infrastructural development, in the next term of office.

President Akufo Addo, in touting his achievements, has claimed that he ended the drought of performing Damba in Dagbang, a palpable falsehood angrily disputed and refuted by the good people of Dagbang. On social media, one other mentioned achievement of the government widely circulated on social media is the visit by Jet Li and Kofi Kingston. The apparent benefits and links to national development of such visits, are not immediately accessible, though.

The above are fragments of sketched notes of the call by the electorates, anxiously waiting for the historic return of President John Dramani Mahama on December 7, 2020.

During the interview with Joy FM’s Daniel Dadzie, Kwaku Agyemang Manu also made submissions in support of a “Yes” vote on the referendum slated for December 17, 2019. In his elaboration, he explained that the referendum shall legitimise partisan participation in district and municipal level elections, a case he argued political parties are actively involved. It is not clear if he got the relationship of the follow-up question from Daniel Dadzie, when he asked for his views on decriminalisation of marijuana (Indian hemp) for medical/health or/and recreational use. The taste of a pudding is in the eating.

God bless our homeland, Ghana. And make us resist ANY oppressor’s rule.

