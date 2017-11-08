Four killed in Maiduguri suicide bombings – Police

The Borno State police command says four people were killed in Tuesday morning multiple suicide attacks near the state capital, Maiduguri.

A spokesman, Victor Isukwu, said four teenage girls believed to have been primed by Boko Haram to carry out the attack, did not make it into Maiduguri as they were all killed by their own explosives.

A civilian-JTF operative had earlier told PREMIUM TIMES that four people were killed in the attack and six injured.

A statement signed by Mr. Isukwu, a deputy superintendent, said eight persons, comprising fleeing farmers and an operative of Civilian-JTF, were injured by one of the explosives during a screening exercise.

“Today 7/11/2017 at about 0820, four (4) female suicide bombers attempted to infiltrate Maiduguri Township through a farmland behind the parapet in London Sudan of kaleri area, Jere LGA,” a statement by the police said.

“On sighting the joint security personnel deployed along the parapet, the first bomber hurriedly detonated her suicide vest killing herself and a second suicide bomber in the farmland.”

The statement adds: “As a result of the explosion, farmers who were running back to town were stopped and screened at the entry point through the parapet by security personnel. In the process, a third female bomber sneaked into the group of persons being screened and detonated her suicide vest, killing herself alone while eight (8) others including a member of civilian Jtf, sustained various degrees of injuries.

“In the ensuing stampede, a fourth suicide bomber was sighted by vigilant security personnel while trying to cross the parapet, and was gunned down. Her unexploded suicide vest and that of the second suicide bomber were rendered safe, and the area sanitized by police EOD team who were mobilized to the scene.

“The injured were evacuated to University of Maiduguri teaching hospital and are responding to treatment, while normalcy has since been restored to the area.”