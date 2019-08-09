Four Indians, two Ghanaian seized by gunmen

Four Indian businessmen and two Ghanaians have been seized in a dawn operation by armed men at Ahodwo in Kumasi.

Mr. Kamesh Kathiriya, the CEO of RIYA Minerals Company Limited was one of the Indians abducted. The rest are Nickel, Gotham, Giga.

Charles Osei and Salifu Musah were the two Ghanaians taken.

Neither the identity of the heavily armed men nor the whereabouts of the men they seized is known.

Family members of the arrested men say they counted 13 armed men, some of whom wore khaki uniforms.

It is unclear the purpose of the exercise but the invaders took away two duffle bags full of money, 13 mobile phones, gold nuggets and other gadgets belong to the captives.

Speaking to Joy News’ Erastus Asare Donkor, a traumatised Ursula Osei, daughter of Charles Osei, one of the men in captivity said the family intends to procure the services of a lawyer to help them find the whereabouts of their relations and possibly secure their rescue.

Meanwhile, National al Security and the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) have denied having anything to do with the operation.

However, Erastus Asare Donkor reported that the Ashanti Region Police has confirmed being hinted of a national security operation in the jurisdiction but cannot give details of the operation.

Joy News has learnt that the arrested individuals are gold dealers who have set up an office in Kumasi.

