Four arrested for illegally cutting wire mesh on N1 highway

Four individuals were on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, arrested by the Achimota Police and National Security for illegally cutting the wire mesh in the median of the George Walker Bush (N1) highway.

The four were illegally removing the median on the highway.

Upon arrest, they produced a letter purportedly written by the Authority giving them permission to replace the median with new wires under a project in collaboration with Wire Weaving Industries Ghana Limited.

The wire company is said to be providing a new coated wire mesh for the median.

But officials from the Authority at the scene said the letter was fake.

According to Citi News‘ sources, the four were sent to the Achimota Police and have been processed for court.

The driver of the KIA truck which was used for the operation was detained and subsequently released to assist with investigations.

Their materials were also seized.

Source: citinewsroom.com